Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pulisic, Havertz give Chelsea 2-0 win over Lille in CL

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 06:08
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, 2nd left, celebrates with Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante and Saul, from left, after scoring his side's second goal during the ...
Chelsea's Kai Havertz, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Ch...
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante runs with the ball during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Chelsea and LOSC Lille at Stamford ...
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta tries to stop Lille's Jonathan Bamba, right, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Chel...

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, 2nd left, celebrates with Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante and Saul, from left, after scoring his side's second goal during the ...

Chelsea's Kai Havertz, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Ch...

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante runs with the ball during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Chelsea and LOSC Lille at Stamford ...

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta tries to stop Lille's Jonathan Bamba, right, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Chel...

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea could rely on Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz for goals with misfiring Romelu Lukaku rested.

The London club resumed its Champions League title defense by cruising to a 2-0 victory over Lille on Tuesday to take control of the round of 16 matchup.

Havertz took only eight minutes to head Chelsea in front by meeting Hakim Ziyech’s corner.

Christian Pulisic latched onto N’Golo Kante’s pass with a clipped effort in the 63rd minute to ensure Chelsea has a two-goal cushion to take into the second leg next month in France.

The ease of Chelsea's victory reflected their status this season. While Chelsea is third in the Premier League, Lille is mid-table in its French title defense.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said fatigue was the reason for leaving out Lukaku, the club-record $135 million offseason signing who touched the ball only seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Lukaku didn't come off the bench against Lille.

“He looked a little exhausted and you have to consider that he’s played a lot," Tuchel said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-23 08:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"