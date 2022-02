Tuesday At Panamerican Tennis Center Guadalajara, Mexico Purse: $262,727 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Akron Zapopan at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (4), Colombia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.

Xinyu Wang, China, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.