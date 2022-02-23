Alexa
Bohannon gets 3-year extension as Kennesaw St football coach

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 04:51
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon, coming off his fourth FCS playoff appearance, has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026.

Bohannon, the Owls' first coach, is 63-18 in seven seasons. The Owls were 11-2 in 2021 with their third Big South Conference championship, their final season before moving to the ASUN.

"Coach Bohannon has done an outstanding job starting building, and sustaining a championship-caliber football program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said.

Bohannon was hired as Kennesaw State's first coach in 2013. The Owls have had a winning record every year, including a 6-5 mark in their inaugural 2015 season.

The Owls lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.

