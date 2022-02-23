Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/23 04:27
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.28 to $92.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.45 to $96.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $7.60 to $1,907.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 32 cents to $24.31 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.1334 from $1.1319.

Updated : 2022-02-23 07:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"