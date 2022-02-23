Alexa
BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/23 02:16
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

2. Talking Ben the Dog, Outfit7 Limited

3. Truth Social, T Media Tech LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

2. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC

3. Merge & Fight, HOMA GAMES

4. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

5. Grab Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Grass Cutting 3D - Fun Puzzle, 峰 廖

8. Disney+, Disney

9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Updated : 2022-02-23 04:25 GMT+08:00

