BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
8. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios
2. Talking Ben the Dog, Outfit7 Limited
3. Truth Social, T Media Tech LLC
4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
8. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC
9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd
2. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC
3. Merge & Fight, HOMA GAMES
4. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC
5. Grab Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
7. Grass Cutting 3D - Fun Puzzle, 峰 廖
8. Disney+, Disney
9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.