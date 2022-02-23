Alexa
Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in training accident

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 02:33
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

No crew members were hurt in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, did not immediately have additional details.

The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Updated : 2022-02-23 04:24 GMT+08:00

