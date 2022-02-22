Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New York Yankees to retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21 on Aug. 21

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 23:48
New York Yankees to retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21 on Aug. 21

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul O'Neill's No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees — on Aug. 21.

The Yankees said Tuesday they will hold Paul O'Neill Day ceremonies before that day's game against Toronto — assuming the lockout ends and the 2022 season is played.

O’Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees.

A four-time World Series champion for the Yankees nicknamed “The Warrior” by the late owner George Steinbrenner, O'Neill hit .303 with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees and won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.

A plaque for O'Neill in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park was dedicated on Aug. 9, 2014.

He is among the broadcast analysts for the Yankees' YES Network.

Other Yankees with retired numbers are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 2 (Derek Jeter, 2017), No. 3 (Babe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lou Gehrig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe DiMaggio, 1952), No. 6 (Joe Torre, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizzuto, 1985), No. 15 (Thurman Munson, 1979), No. 16 (Whitey Ford, 1974), No. 20 (Jorge Posada, 2015), No. 23 (Don Mattingly, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1970), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Andy Pettitte, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidry, 2003) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams, 2015).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-23 01:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
"