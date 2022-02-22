Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 50 35 10 5 75 208 145
m-Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121
a-Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139
m-Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140
m-N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127
a-Toronto 49 32 14 3 67 176 137
Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145
Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139
Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176
Columbus 49 25 23 1 51 163 180
N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126
Ottawa 49 18 26 5 41 130 156
Philadelphia 50 15 25 10 40 128 176
Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182
New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
Montreal 51 11 33 7 29 117 197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 50 36 10 4 76 199 143
p-Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114
c-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 183 143
c-St. Louis 49 29 14 6 64 175 137
p-Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150
Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143
p-Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161
Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141
Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158
Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145
Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148
Winnipeg 50 22 20 8 52 145 150
San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154
Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176
Seattle 52 16 32 4 36 135 185
Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-23 01:24 GMT+08:00

