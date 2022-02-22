SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 42 30 8 2 2 64 155 99 Peoria 39 28 5 2 4 62 142 81 Huntsville 40 29 9 1 1 62 132 89 Quad City 41 24 9 4 4 56 139 113 Fayetteville 39 27 11 1 0 55 131 95 Pensacola 38 19 14 4 1 43 132 122 Roanoke 38 18 14 3 3 43 124 107 Evansville 40 19 20 1 0 39 109 107 Birmingham 40 13 23 4 0 30 99 139 Macon 38 6 29 1 2 15 79 176 Vermilion County 37 3 29 5 0 11 57 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.