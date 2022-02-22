Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 42 30 8 2 2 64 155 99
Peoria 39 28 5 2 4 62 142 81
Huntsville 40 29 9 1 1 62 132 89
Quad City 41 24 9 4 4 56 139 113
Fayetteville 39 27 11 1 0 55 131 95
Pensacola 38 19 14 4 1 43 132 122
Roanoke 38 18 14 3 3 43 124 107
Evansville 40 19 20 1 0 39 109 107
Birmingham 40 13 23 4 0 30 99 139
Macon 38 6 29 1 2 15 79 176
Vermilion County 37 3 29 5 0 11 57 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.