Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 23:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Florida 50 35 10 5 75 208 145 23-3-0 12-7-5 6-1-2
m-Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 17-4-2 18-7-2 8-4-0
a-Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 16-4-4 16-7-2 9-5-1
m-Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 14-7-5 17-6-3 8-3-1
m-N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 16-4-3 16-9-2 6-3-0
a-Toronto 49 32 14 3 67 176 137 18-5-1 14-9-2 8-3-0
Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 12-10-5 16-5-4 9-3-1
Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 16-10-1 13-7-3 12-3-1
Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 15-9-3 8-13-3 6-6-2
Columbus 49 25 23 1 51 163 180 13-10-1 12-13-0 7-8-0
N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126 10-10-4 8-10-3 5-5-1
Ottawa 49 18 26 5 41 130 156 9-15-2 9-11-3 5-7-1
Philadelphia 50 15 25 10 40 128 176 8-12-5 7-13-5 3-10-4
Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 8-14-4 8-13-4 5-8-4
New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 10-13-3 7-15-2 7-8-2
Montreal 51 11 33 7 29 117 197 7-17-1 4-16-6 3-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 50 36 10 4 76 199 143 21-3-2 15-7-2 12-4-2
p-Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 14-4-4 16-9-2 7-5-1
c-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 183 143 16-4-1 15-9-2 8-6-1
c-St. Louis 49 29 14 6 64 175 137 18-6-2 11-8-4 10-5-2
p-Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 14-11-3 15-7-1 9-5-1
Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143 14-9-0 14-9-4 10-5-1
p-Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 14-11-0 14-8-3 13-3-0
Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 13-11-2 13-6-5 5-5-1
Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 13-8-4 11-11-5 8-5-3
Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 17-7-1 10-13-1 10-7-1
Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 11-10-3 13-12-3 7-4-5
Winnipeg 50 22 20 8 52 145 150 13-10-1 9-10-7 9-5-3
San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154 11-11-3 11-11-2 3-5-1
Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 8-13-4 10-13-4 4-10-5
Seattle 52 16 32 4 36 135 185 9-16-2 7-16-2 4-12-0
Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186 6-18-1 7-15-3 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-23 01:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
"