Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bishops in Spain ask lawyers to audit their sex abuse record

By ARITZ PARRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/22 20:39
The Presidente of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Cardenal Juan Jose Omella, centre, speaks during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb...

The Presidente of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Cardenal Juan Jose Omella, centre, speaks during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb...

MADRID (AP) — A Madrid-based law firm will conduct a year-long inquiry into past and present sexual abuse committed by Spain's Roman Catholic clergy. members of religious orders, teachers and other people associated with the church, the firm and the head of the country's bishops' conference said Tuesday.

The announcement, made before dozens of cameras and reporters, marked a departure from the previous position of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, which for years rejected the idea of taking a comprehensive approach to investigating sex abuse.

Cardinal Juan José Omella, the conference's president, said the goal of the inquiry by law firm Cremades & Calvo Sotelo “is the help and reparation of the victims, establishing new and additional channels to collaborate and denounce in addition to those existing in over 40 offices established by the Church.”

The inquiry is intended to cover all abuse and is not limited to investigating only cases from within a certain time period, according to Javier Cremades, the law firm's founder. It is also meant to complement separate initiatives launched by Spanish authorities, he and Omella said.

Cremades said that as a faithful Catholic himself, he was both overwhelmed by the task and “convinced that the Church must go to the end, get to the bottom, investigate, beg for pardon, if it’s necessary, and rectify everything that is necessary.”

He said that his firm would act pro-bono and only seek for the Episcopal Conference to pay logistical costs or the fees of external advisors.

Spanish lawmakers are discussing and expected to vote soon on the terms of a parliamentary investigation into the depths of the sexual abuse committed by Catholic clergy. The Spanish government has proposed having the country's ombudsman lead that inquiry.

Although some bishops and religious orders had individually expressed they were open to an inquiry, the Spanish Episcopal Conference previously rejected a comprehensive investigation, instead encouraging victims to report their allegations to diocesan offices.

Sexual abuse survivors were lukewarm to Tuesday's announcement.

Fernando García Salmones, a spokesperson for the Robbed Childhood Association, called it a “maneuver to deter attention.” He said the law firm's inquiry couldn't be taken seriously because the Church would dictate its terms.

"Would you task a study about the mafia's crime to the Corleone family?” said García Salmones, who is among a few victims in Spain who have received compensation from a religious order.

“They don't care about children or about the abused,” he said. “They only worry that their business keeps flowing," he added, referring to the many properties and Catholic schools managed by the Catholic Church in Spain.

Updated : 2022-02-22 22:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
"