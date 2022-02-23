Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, February 22, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;SW;15;86%;31%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;23;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;NW;12;64%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;17;8;Mild with sunshine;20;12;ENE;15;56%;29%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;18;6;Breezy in the p.m.;16;8;ESE;17;65%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;11;4;Clouds and sun;11;7;SSW;26;75%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;Low clouds;4;-4;A little snow;2;-1;N;12;77%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;15;7;An afternoon shower;18;7;WSW;10;49%;78%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-2;-10;Low clouds;-4;-12;SSW;12;92%;5%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;35;24;A t-storm in spots;36;24;ENE;8;63%;47%;11

Athens, Greece;A p.m. thunderstorm;18;8;A couple of showers;14;9;N;17;69%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Increasing clouds;29;18;ENE;7;57%;66%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;22;10;Clouds and sun;25;11;ENE;5;40%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, p.m. showers;33;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SE;7;81%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;31;17;Hazy sunshine;30;14;E;13;49%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;30;23;Clouds and sun;30;21;E;8;61%;8%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;16;8;Clouds and sun;16;9;WNW;13;69%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;4;-7;Sunny, but chilly;6;-6;WSW;10;26%;36%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;10;0;A little p.m. rain;11;-1;WNW;12;61%;57%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy;8;4;Mostly sunny;9;1;S;18;61%;25%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;22;11;Afternoon showers;20;11;SE;7;70%;100%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;NNE;12;69%;57%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;8;2;Turning sunny, windy;12;-2;NW;28;52%;25%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;11;3;Clouds and sun;10;6;SW;12;70%;6%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;12;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;3;NW;11;58%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy;9;-2;A little a.m. rain;11;-5;WNW;16;65%;63%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;E;16;73%;90%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;29;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;SSE;10;51%;59%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;6;-5;Cold with some sun;5;-4;NW;16;29%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;W;16;37%;7%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Nice with sunshine;23;17;S;15;67%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;29;20;A few showers;27;22;N;5;65%;97%;3

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;ENE;12;73%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and colder;3;-8;Breezy in the a.m.;-4;-5;NNE;19;49%;7%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;SW;10;66%;28%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;5;3;Inc. clouds;7;4;SW;19;65%;80%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;19;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;N;22;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Breezy and cooler;18;-1;Some glaze;-1;-2;N;17;54%;98%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A morning shower;31;27;Showers around;31;25;NNW;19;81%;95%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;14;Hazy sun;26;14;E;16;59%;1%;5

Denver, United States;A little snow;-13;-17;A bit of snow, cold;-10;-16;N;11;84%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;26;19;Hazy sunshine;30;17;ESE;10;50%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;Heavy showers;26;24;W;9;84%;100%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain;9;6;A little p.m. rain;11;0;WSW;33;79%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;12;5;Rain and drizzle;11;8;ESE;9;51%;97%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;14;Periods of sun;18;14;ENE;25;66%;26%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;7;Sunny and warmer;17;9;NE;13;53%;4%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;15;ESE;13;48%;41%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;30;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;E;19;56%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-3;-11;Mainly cloudy, cold;-5;-5;SSW;7;84%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;8;65%;56%;10

Hong Kong, China;Morning rain, cloudy;13;8;A morning shower;15;7;NNE;11;79%;56%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;ENE;24;58%;10%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;SSE;13;43%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray p.m. shower;21;12;A little a.m. rain;18;10;N;18;72%;90%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, mild;16;10;Cooler, a.m. showers;12;4;NNE;15;92%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;15;74%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;31;23;Sunny and humid;29;23;S;13;66%;6%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;16;Sunshine and nice;27;16;NNE;9;52%;27%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with rain;4;-1;Mostly sunny, milder;9;-3;SW;9;52%;52%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;30;20;Hazy sunshine;32;15;N;9;35%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;17;8;Clouds and sun;21;8;SW;9;55%;4%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Abundant sunshine;33;16;Partly sunny;34;19;NNW;10;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A touch of a.m. rain;12;2;Inc. clouds;6;2;SW;12;55%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;29;24;A shower;31;24;NNE;15;56%;81%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;W;9;60%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;29;19;Decreasing clouds;30;21;SSW;6;56%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;NE;7;73%;99%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain this afternoon;14;4;A little rain;13;5;ESE;11;76%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing and hot;35;27;Mostly sunny;34;27;SSW;12;65%;27%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Mostly cloudy;24;19;SSE;13;77%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;23;10;Periods of sun;19;9;ENE;8;50%;25%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;14;3;Breezy in the p.m.;11;6;SW;21;72%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;14;5;A shower in the a.m.;14;3;N;14;40%;60%;4

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;31;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;11;67%;76%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;21;2;Clouds and sun, mild;18;1;N;5;36%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and nice;32;28;Mostly sunny;32;27;E;13;60%;4%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;31;24;A morning t-storm;28;24;WSW;7;87%;92%;9

Manila, Philippines;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;Clouds and sun;33;24;ENE;11;57%;29%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;25;13;Sunny and warmer;31;19;SW;11;52%;73%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;11;Mostly sunny;26;10;W;8;26%;2%;9

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;26;23;Mostly sunny;26;23;ENE;17;63%;10%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;3;-6;Rather cloudy;3;0;SW;10;67%;40%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;37;25;A t-storm around;32;26;E;25;63%;41%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of sun;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;ENE;14;67%;3%;8

Montreal, Canada;Afternoon sleet;-4;-5;A bit of ice, windy;2;-15;WNW;28;75%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-7;WNW;17;76%;74%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;N;13;49%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;Mostly cloudy;28;16;W;15;57%;78%;6

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Breezy and warmer;19;0;NW;24;48%;9%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;19;9;Partly sunny;20;11;N;13;68%;28%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-13;A little a.m. snow;-2;-7;WSW;17;91%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;7;-2;A flurry;8;-3;NNW;13;50%;42%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;-1;-4;A little p.m. rain;6;0;SSW;13;71%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Icy mix in the p.m.;1;-3;A snow shower;-2;-18;NW;32;75%;49%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers around;31;25;NW;13;73%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;NW;19;58%;5%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid with showers;31;24;Downpours;28;24;ENE;12;85%;94%;3

Paris, France;A passing shower;12;3;Partly sunny;13;6;WSW;8;69%;6%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;ESE;20;44%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;More sun than clouds;32;23;NE;13;58%;33%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;33;24;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;NNW;20;85%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;E;11;45%;44%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;6;4;Mostly sunny;9;-2;S;17;56%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cold;-2;-15;Cold with sunshine;-2;-20;NE;7;36%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;11;Rain at times;19;12;E;15;74%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warm;23;12;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;SSE;11;48%;56%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;ENE;11;67%;94%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;1;-4;A morning flurry;-2;-3;NNE;11;66%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;1;-5;Mainly cloudy;2;-2;SSW;3;76%;16%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;W;12;74%;45%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;SE;10;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;0;Mostly sunny, nice;18;0;NNE;9;56%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers of rain/snow;3;-8;Cloudy and colder;-5;-6;SSW;9;81%;8%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;11;5;Sunny, but cool;13;4;NW;15;47%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Increasingly windy;26;17;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;20;62%;4%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;23;Some sun, a shower;27;23;NNE;19;75%;87%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;18;Sunshine and nice;24;17;ESE;12;67%;29%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Lots of sun, nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ESE;8;22%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny;22;11;SW;11;52%;66%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;31;20;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;N;19;71%;61%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;22;7;Periods of sun, warm;23;6;NNE;7;33%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Cold with a flurry;2;-5;Cold with sunshine;3;-2;SE;7;49%;50%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and cold;0;-11;Sunshine, but cold;-1;-12;WNW;11;26%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;7;3;Cloudy and chilly;7;1;NNE;16;53%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;14;77%;84%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming rainy;6;2;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;W;13;74%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;22;NNE;12;65%;44%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-7;A snow shower;2;1;SW;10;75%;77%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;23;21;A couple of showers;26;22;ENE;17;73%;93%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;17;13;Rain, heavy at times;15;12;ENE;17;85%;100%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-2;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-2;SSW;7;68%;11%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Clouds breaking;15;7;E;9;48%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;15;5;Sunny, nice and warm;16;4;N;8;53%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;15;6;Partly sunny, nice;17;7;NE;16;38%;26%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;12;Increasing clouds;24;17;SE;6;54%;4%;5

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;15;0;Pleasant and warmer;18;0;ENE;9;47%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;8;-1;Turning cloudy;9;2;NNW;11;40%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Breezy and colder;-1;-9;N;30;58%;7%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;15;10;Winds subsiding;16;10;NNW;31;59%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;W;20;61%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-9;-27;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-26;E;9;68%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and colder;2;-8;Turning cloudy, cold;2;-4;NE;5;39%;29%;2

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;9;6;Breezy in the a.m.;12;0;S;19;46%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;26;15;Sunny and nice;26;13;ESE;8;46%;3%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;1;-1;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;W;9;74%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;7;0;A little a.m. rain;6;-1;NW;26;79%;79%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;21;12;Windy and cooler;18;13;SE;36;75%;50%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;20;WSW;7;42%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with sunshine;13;2;Partly sunny, mild;11;0;NE;4;53%;18%;4

