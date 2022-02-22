Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 22, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;89;78;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;WSW;8;85%;32%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;73;64;Sunshine, pleasant;76;63;NW;8;62%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;63;44;Mild with sunshine;68;54;ENE;9;54%;29%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;62;40;Breezy in the p.m.;63;47;E;11;64%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;49;40;Clouds and sun;50;43;SSW;16;73%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;39;23;A little snow;35;31;NNE;7;79%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;58;43;An afternoon shower;65;44;WSW;6;49%;78%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;26;19;Low clouds;25;10;SSW;8;88%;5%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;95;75;ENE;5;63%;47%;11

Athens, Greece;A p.m. t-storm;65;46;A couple of showers;57;46;N;11;78%;97%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;Increasing clouds;83;63;ENE;4;56%;66%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;73;50;Clouds and sun;77;52;ENE;3;39%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, p.m. showers;91;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;SE;4;78%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;88;63;Hazy sunshine;85;57;E;8;41%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;86;71;Clouds and sun;85;69;E;5;64%;8%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;60;46;Clouds and sun;61;47;WNW;8;68%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;39;19;Sunny, but chilly;43;21;WSW;6;21%;36%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;51;33;A little p.m. rain;51;30;WNW;8;57%;57%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;45;39;Mostly sunny;48;32;S;11;61%;25%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;51;Afternoon showers;67;51;SE;5;75%;100%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;NNE;8;67%;57%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;48;37;Turning sunny, windy;52;28;NW;18;51%;25%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;51;35;Clouds and sun;50;44;SW;7;67%;6%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;55;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;38;NW;7;55%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, breezy;50;29;A little a.m. rain;52;23;WNW;10;65%;63%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds breaking;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;80;66;E;10;69%;90%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;80;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;66;ESE;5;48%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;43;26;Cold with some sun;39;27;NW;10;30%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;75;57;Increasing clouds;77;54;W;10;36%;64%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;77;60;Nice with sunshine;75;64;S;8;66%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;84;69;A few showers;80;67;N;3;62%;97%;3

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;ENE;7;72%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Periods of rain;41;18;Breezy in the a.m.;25;24;NNE;11;49%;17%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;Sunshine, pleasant;88;75;SW;6;65%;28%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;41;37;Inc. clouds;46;38;SW;12;65%;80%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;78;67;Mostly sunny, nice;77;66;N;13;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;64;33;A bit of ice;33;29;N;11;59%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and very warm;84;80;A heavy thunderstorm;90;76;NNW;10;77%;96%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;77;59;Hazy sun;79;59;E;10;54%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Snow;8;3;A bit of snow, cold;14;3;N;7;92%;94%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;79;64;Hazy sunshine;86;62;ESE;6;45%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;Heavy showers;80;76;W;5;84%;100%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;47;41;A little p.m. rain;51;32;WSW;20;78%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;45;Rain and drizzle;52;45;ESE;5;50%;97%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;58;Periods of sun;64;58;ENE;16;65%;26%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;47;Sunny and warmer;62;48;NE;8;54%;4%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;Mostly sunny;81;59;ESE;8;50%;12%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;85;69;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;E;12;56%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;30;13;Mainly cloudy, cold;22;20;SSW;4;82%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;WNW;5;66%;56%;10

Hong Kong, China;Morning rain, cloudy;55;43;A morning shower;55;45;NNE;7;85%;56%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;83;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;70;ENE;14;58%;10%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;92;68;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;SSE;8;41%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;An afternoon shower;70;54;A little a.m. rain;63;50;N;11;72%;90%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, mild;58;46;Cooler, a.m. showers;52;40;NNE;9;92%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;WSW;9;73%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;88;72;Sunny and humid;84;74;S;8;65%;6%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;62;Sunshine and nice;82;61;NE;6;49%;27%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and colder;39;31;Mostly sunny, milder;50;28;SW;5;49%;52%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;85;64;Hazy sunshine;89;60;N;6;38%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;63;45;Clouds and sun;70;47;SW;5;57%;4%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;90;64;Mostly sunny;93;66;NNW;8;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy in the p.m.;50;33;Inc. clouds;43;34;SW;8;57%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;87;75;A shower;88;75;NNE;10;56%;81%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;73;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;W;6;69%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;84;66;Decreasing clouds;86;69;SSW;4;58%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;94;76;A t-storm or two;92;75;NE;4;73%;99%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;56;39;A little rain;55;41;ESE;7;76%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;93;79;Clearing;93;79;SSW;7;67%;28%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;76;66;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SSE;8;77%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;68;48;Periods of sun;68;48;ENE;5;48%;25%;3

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;56;37;Breezy in the p.m.;51;43;SW;13;72%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in places;59;41;A passing shower;57;37;N;8;44%;80%;4

Luanda, Angola;Breezy this morning;84;78;A t-storm around;87;78;WNW;7;72%;100%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;69;35;Clouds and sun, mild;66;35;N;3;39%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and nice;89;80;Mostly sunny;90;81;E;8;60%;4%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;75;A morning t-storm;83;75;WSW;4;86%;92%;9

Manila, Philippines;Brief p.m. showers;87;76;Clouds and sun;92;76;ENE;7;56%;29%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;78;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;65;SW;7;54%;73%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;78;52;Mostly sunny;79;52;W;5;27%;2%;9

Miami, United States;A shower or two;80;74;Partly sunny;79;73;ENE;10;63%;8%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;37;29;Rather cloudy;35;29;SW;6;56%;40%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;92;78;High clouds, breezy;90;78;ENE;16;64%;44%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;75;66;Nice with sunshine;76;65;ENE;9;65%;3%;8

Montreal, Canada;Icy mix in the p.m.;32;30;A little wintry mix;41;5;WNW;19;72%;65%;2

Moscow, Russia;Considerable clouds;37;34;A bit of p.m. snow;35;23;WNW;10;74%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;Hazy sunshine;89;74;N;8;49%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;81;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;60;NNW;8;58%;70%;6

New York, United States;A bit of rain;58;52;Breezy and warmer;66;33;NW;15;51%;30%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;65;48;Partly sunny;67;52;N;8;68%;28%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;27;20;A little a.m. snow;27;19;WSW;11;92%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;46;30;Becoming cloudy;47;27;NNW;10;48%;11%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;31;26;A little p.m. rain;43;34;SSW;8;72%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Icy mix in the p.m.;34;28;A shower in the a.m.;30;-1;NW;20;74%;55%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Showers around;88;76;NW;8;74%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;75;Mostly sunny;92;74;NW;12;59%;5%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, p.m. showers;84;75;Downpours;83;75;ENE;7;83%;92%;3

Paris, France;A passing shower;55;38;Partly sunny;54;43;WSW;5;68%;6%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;68;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;ESE;12;42%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. shower or two;87;74;More sun than clouds;90;73;NE;8;59%;33%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;91;74;Rain and a t-storm;86;75;NNW;14;83%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Mostly sunny;90;68;E;7;45%;44%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;44;39;Mostly sunny;48;29;S;10;55%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cold;28;-5;Sunny, but cold;28;-3;NE;5;36%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;53;Rain at times;68;54;E;9;74%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;81;53;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;SSE;7;45%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;ENE;7;67%;94%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;36;22;A morning flurry;29;25;NNE;7;68%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;36;27;Mainly cloudy;34;28;SSW;2;74%;16%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;75;A t-storm around;88;75;W;7;74%;45%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;SE;6;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;61;32;Mostly sunny, nice;64;32;NNE;6;57%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers of rain/snow;37;21;Cloudy and colder;22;22;SSW;6;77%;8%;0

San Francisco, United States;A cool breeze;52;41;Sunny, but cool;55;40;NW;9;49%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;81;62;Partly sunny;81;61;ENE;13;58%;4%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;Some sun, a shower;81;73;NNE;12;72%;87%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;78;65;Sunshine and nice;76;65;ESE;8;70%;29%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Lots of sun, nice;76;49;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;ESE;5;22%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;77;52;Partly sunny;74;51;SW;7;47%;66%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;85;69;A shower in the p.m.;85;68;N;12;70%;61%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;44;Periods of sun, warm;72;45;NNE;5;38%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunny, but cold;35;22;Cold with sunshine;35;28;SSW;4;53%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and cold;32;13;Sunshine, but cold;32;11;WNW;7;20%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;45;37;Cloudy and chilly;45;34;NNE;10;50%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;NW;8;74%;84%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;46;35;Mostly cloudy;44;31;W;8;75%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;Mostly sunny;83;72;NNE;8;66%;44%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and colder;28;11;A snow shower;36;32;SW;6;72%;77%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;73;72;A couple of showers;79;72;ENE;10;72%;93%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;62;56;Heavy rain;58;55;ENE;7;85%;99%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;33;24;Mostly cloudy;29;28;SSW;4;66%;11%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;57;44;Clouds breaking;58;44;E;6;46%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;58;35;Sunny, nice and warm;61;39;N;5;57%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;60;44;Partly sunny, nice;63;45;NE;10;37%;26%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;71;56;Increasing clouds;74;61;SE;4;57%;4%;5

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;55;33;Pleasant and warmer;66;33;ENE;5;46%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;47;33;Turning cloudy;48;35;NNW;7;41%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;33;Breezy and colder;33;15;N;19;56%;11%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;60;53;Winds subsiding;60;51;NNW;18;58%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, windy;62;50;Clouds and sun;65;44;W;14;61%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;16;-17;Plenty of sunshine;21;-17;E;7;70%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny, but cold;36;18;Turning cloudy, cold;35;24;ENE;3;38%;79%;2

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;46;41;Breezy in the a.m.;53;31;S;12;46%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;78;56;Sunny and nice;78;56;ESE;5;50%;3%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;36;29;Bit of rain, snow;36;30;W;6;52%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;43;32;A little a.m. rain;43;30;NW;16;80%;79%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;70;60;Cooler;64;57;SE;22;80%;50%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;92;68;Mostly sunny;95;69;WSW;4;43%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with sunshine;56;33;Partly sunny, mild;53;34;NE;3;60%;18%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-22 21:47 GMT+08:00

