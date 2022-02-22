NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball and Memorigin partners to launch new watch brand Melofaith LaMelo Ball's first-ever RARE Tourbillon watch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 February 2022 - The 20-year-old NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball made his appearance in the NBA All-Star Game held on last Saunday February 20. Basketball fans are eagerly awaiting his impressive performance. LaMelo Ball is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets, after embarking on his NBA career since 2020. In just two years, he has clinched numerous awards: ESPY's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, NBA Rookie of the Year, and NBA All-Rookie Team. He is the also the 4th-youngest player to appear in the All-Star Game, earning him widespread attention as an elite young star.









NBA stars have always been looked to as more than just athletes, but instead as fashion faces which drive global trends forward. LaMelo Ball, who has always been passionate about fashion, launched his own designer lifestyle clothing brand LaFrance last year, and this year, he is adding another accolade to his resume by launching an international collaboration with Memorigin, a Hong Kong-based tourbillon watch brand, with the creation of a new high-end watch brand "Melofaith".Melofaith introduces its first high-end fashion item - the "RARE Tourbillon", designed in complete LaMelo Ball style. Using a strong fiery red as the primary color, the watch features a unique tonneau-shaped case and a stylish red camouflage rubber strap, breaking the tourbillon's traditional notion of polished, genteel elegance.The skeleton dial is presented in street graffiti style and features numerous symbols of LaMelo Ball, including his first tattoo - the word "FEAR" and "GOD" on his wrist at the age of 16 - as well as a doodle of his name "Melo". There is also a silhouette of LaMelo Ball in profile and the "number 1 with wings" symbolizing him as the "Golden Child".The watch is available in two versions, the regular version with a more subdued PVD tonneau-shaped steel case in black and the diamond version with a tonneau-shaped steel case inlaid with 226 diamonds, making it a dazzling timepiece that suits different people.The watch is equipped with a hand-wound tourbillon movement with a 40-hour power reserve and a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour. The word "MELOFAITH" is engraved on the tourbillon, which makes the watch stand out without compromising its stability.The brand, named "Melofaith", is coined from LaMelo Ball's religious beliefs - his faith is his source of strength, inspiring him to face the challenges of every game with determination and perseverance. LaMelo Ball hopes to share his philosophy with fans through the creation of his brand. With religion being his spiritual pillar, faith and confidence are two indispensable elements that have allowed him to develop into an outstanding athlete.MO 0822Black PVD coated barrel-shaped stainless steel caseWatch size: approx. 58 x 46mmWatch thickness: approx. 18.25mmBoth sides sapphire crystalWater resistance: 5ATMFlying tourbillon155 pieces of subassembly module and 18 jewelsFrequency: 28800 oscillations/hour40 hours power reserveThe tourbillon located at 6 o'clock rotates at a speed of 60s for one circleManual winding mechanismLaMelo Ball-themed dialLaMelo Ball's tattoo designGraffiti style paintingCamouflage rubber strapMO 0822Diamond-embedded barrel-shaped stainless steel caseWatch size: approx. 58 x 46mmWatch thickness: approx. 18.25mmBoth sides sapphire crystalWater resistance: 5ATMWhite diamond quantity: approx. 226pcs approx. 1.9caratsFlying tourbillon155 pieces of subassembly module and 18 jewelsFrequency: 28800 oscillations/hour40 hours power reserveThe tourbillon located at 6 o'clock rotates at a speed of 60s for one circleManual winding mechanismLaMelo Ball-themed dialLaMelo Ball's tattoo designGraffiti style paintingCamouflage rubber strap

About Memorigin

Memorigin is the first Hong Kong brand which only produces Tourbillon. The marvelous oriental sculpture merging with western top art of watchmaking creates a Tourbillon watch which has strong Hong Kong cultural character and is a blend of oriental and western cultures. Memorigin uses its in-house movement with its production process strictly controlled so that craftsmanship and quality are sanctioned by international professionals. All Memorigin watches are used with high quality materials from different countries; it has been arranged meticulously from a small part to the complete watch.

Memorigin Tourbillon watches are designed by Hong Kong top designers and collectors with innovative concepts. Besides the traditional elegant style, it also adds cultural elements into the design, leading the oriental art to be international. In additions, Memorigin has a unique word carving technology: words can be engraved on the movement and can be preserved forever that the watch becomes unique and memorable.

