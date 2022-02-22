Alexa
Foreign ministry urges Taiwanese in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible

MOFA advises Taiwanese in Ukraine to leave country or move to safe area away from line of fire

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 20:35
MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou

MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Feb. 22) urged Taiwan nationals in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible after condemning Russia’s unilateral declaration of independence of the separatist territories of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine, CNA reported.

MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Russia’s moves are a violation of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter that states, “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

The MOFA urged all parties involved to use peaceful and rational dialogue to solve their differences and disputes and to maintain international order, per CNA.

As tensions over possible military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine rise, the foreign ministry also urged Taiwanese in Ukraine to prioritize planning a prompt departure from the country or at least head to the Lviv area in the west of the country to get away from the line of fire.

According to Taiwan's representative office in Moscow, six Taiwanese in Ukraine have left the country, and eight have left for Lviv. Twenty-one other nationals are still in Kiev or other parts of the country.

The representative office said it will continue to keep in close contact with Taiwanese citizens in Ukraine to provide them with updated information and necessary assistance.
