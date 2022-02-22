Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukrainian hockey player gets 1-year ban for racist gesture

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 19:12
Ukrainian hockey player gets 1-year ban for racist gesture

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has suspended Ukrainian player Andri Denyskin for one year for making a racist gesture toward Jalen Smereck, who is Black.

The ban was announced on Tuesday relating to the incident from September during a game between HC Kremenchuk and HC Donbass. After each player was penalized, Denyskin made the racist gesture toward Smereck and was ejected.

Denyskin was initially suspended for 13 games by the Ukrainian Hockey League, which was the longest possible under its rulebook.

This suspension prevents Denyskin from competing in any international tournaments for the next year.

“Racist gestures, comments or actions have absolutely no place in the game of ice hockey, or anywhere, for that matter,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said. “Denyskin’s actions are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Denyskin immediately acknowledged his actions were wrong and apologized to Smereck and throughout the disciplinary process, the IIHF said.

It added it would work with the UHL to make sure league rules are amended for the possibility of harsher suspensions in the future.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-22 20:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
"