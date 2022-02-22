Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s machinery sector production value to surge by 15% in 2022

Introduction of smart machinery fueling current growth

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 17:35
The machinery sector sees its total production value reach NT$1.5 trillion in 2022 and NT$2 trillion in 2025. 

The machinery sector sees its total production value reach NT$1.5 trillion in 2022 and NT$2 trillion in 2025.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total production value of Taiwan’s machinery sector is likely to increase by 15% to reach NT$1.5 trillion (US$53.82 billion) for 2022, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 22).

The NT$200 billion increase compared to 2021 was an estimate set out by the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), CNA reported. The need for companies to replace their existing equipment with high-precision and smart machinery was the driving force behind the surge, according to TAMI Chairman Larry Wei (魏燦文).

He added that the changes in international supply chains brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions against China also fueled improved performance of Taiwan’s machinery sector. Wei also identified Turkey as an interesting potential market and as a springboard to the Middle East and Africa.

Based on the NT$1.5 trillion forecast for this year, executives from Taiwan’s machinery sector estimated a total of NT$2 trillion could be possible for 2025, CNA reported.
machinery
machinery industry
Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry
TAMI
supply chains
smart machinery

RELATED ARTICLES

CPTPP will benefit Taiwan's machinery industry: President Tsai
CPTPP will benefit Taiwan's machinery industry: President Tsai
2022/02/21 15:48
Hash browns back at McDonald's Taiwan
Hash browns back at McDonald's Taiwan
2022/01/24 18:28
Taiwan invests more in ASEAN than in China
Taiwan invests more in ASEAN than in China
2022/01/12 17:47
Taiwan sets new export, import records for 2021
Taiwan sets new export, import records for 2021
2022/01/07 17:29
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
2022/01/07 12:58

Updated : 2022-02-22 19:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
"