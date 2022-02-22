Taiwan’s machinery sector production value to surge by 15% in 2022

The machinery sector sees its total production value reach NT$1.5 trillion in 2022 and NT$2 trillion in 2025. The machinery sector sees its total production value reach NT$1.5 trillion in 2022 and NT$2 trillion in 2025. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total production value of Taiwan’s machinery sector is likely to increase by 15% to reach NT$1.5 trillion (US$53.82 billion) for 2022, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 22).

The NT$200 billion increase compared to 2021 was an estimate set out by the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), CNA reported. The need for companies to replace their existing equipment with high-precision and smart machinery was the driving force behind the surge, according to TAMI Chairman Larry Wei (魏燦文).

He added that the changes in international supply chains brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions against China also fueled improved performance of Taiwan’s machinery sector. Wei also identified Turkey as an interesting potential market and as a springboard to the Middle East and Africa.

Based on the NT$1.5 trillion forecast for this year, executives from Taiwan’s machinery sector estimated a total of NT$2 trillion could be possible for 2025, CNA reported.