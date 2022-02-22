Taiwanese cab driver fined NT$600 for taking longer route

TAIPEI (Taiwan) — After a man accused a taxi driver of ignoring his instructions and taking a longer route that incurred a NT$30 (US$1.08) surcharge, the police confirmed that the driver’s route resulted in an eight-minute delay and issued a NT$600 fine.

The passenger, a 57-year-old man surnamed Lai (賴) who lives in Taichung, got in the taxi on Friday (Feb. 18) at the Zhongqing-Huanzhong intersection after having drunk alcohol. He asked the 62-year-old driver surnamed Chang (張) to take him to the Jungong-Junfu 18th intersection via Provincial Highway 74, the Liberty Times reported.

Though Chang agreed to Lai’s instructions, he reportedly did not get on the highway, which prompted Lai to ask him again to get on Provincial Highway 74. Lai expected the driver to get off the highway via the Songzhu exit, but Chang allegedly drove for only one kilometer before getting off early at the Tanzi exit before taking local streets to reach Lai’s destination.

After arriving, Lai, believing that Chang took the long way on purpose, got into an argument with Chang that eventually alerted the police, per the Liberty Times. The police checked the taxi’s dashcam footage and compared the cab’s route to an online map, which showed that Chang’s route delayed the journey by eight minutes, incurring a surcharge of NT$30.

The police thus issued a ticket with a NT$600 fine according to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act. Lai paid a total of NT$310 for the cab fare.