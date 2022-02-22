Taipower’s onshore wind turbines have generated 10 billion kWh of electricity in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — State-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) announced last week that its onshore wind turbines have now generated over 10 billion kWh of electricity.

Taipower began setting up land-based wind turbines in 2001 and now operates 168 onshore wind turbines along the western coast, in addition to ones on Penghu and Kinmen, with a total capacity of 297.04MW, the company said.

These onshore turbines produced 672 million kWh in 2021, which is enough to meet the electricity needs of 170,000 households for one year, according to Taipower. The figure also represents 58.7% of the total power generated from land-based wind turbines in Taiwan last year.

The company said that in recent years, it has begun to use big data analysis to help predict when turbines will need maintenance, repair, or replacement to help maximize the service lives of the wind turbines and to reduce maintenance crew manpower.

Taipower said it is also developing offshore wind farms as well. It installed 21 offshore wind turbines and connected them to the grid last year.

The power company said it is looking to generate 370MW from its onshore wind turbines and 403.7MW from its offshore ones by 2025.