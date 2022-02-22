Taiwan-grown Indian jujubes hit French markets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-grown Indian jujubes will be available in French supermarkets starting Wednesday (Feb. 23) as the country ratchets up its campaign to promote prime quality fruits overseas.

Distributed by a Dutch company, the jujubes from Kaohsiung will hit the shelves in Paris and other European cities. Cold chain techniques were employed to ensure the freshness of the juicy fruits throughout the transport, according to the city's Agriculture Bureau.

Kaohsiung is home to about 750 hectares of Indian jujube trees, making it the largest producer of the fruit in Taiwan. The city accounts for 40% of the total jujubes grown in the country, with an annual output value of NT$1 billion (US$35.9 million).

In 2021, Kaohsiung exported 96 tons of Indian jujubes, which the bureau said were well received in the overseas markets. Buoyed by the success, it’s investing more in the marketing this year, having sold the fruits to Japan, Hong Kong, Palau, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The bureau boasted that Kaohsiung’s jujubes have enjoyed acclaim in the domestic market and have become a much-sought-after gift item despite its relatively high prices. Residents can use “The Best of Kaohsiung” e-commerce platform to place orders.



Indian jujubes grown in Kaohsiung. (Agriculture Bureau photos)