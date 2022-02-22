Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan-grown Indian jujubes hit French markets

Kaohsiung takes pride in high quality of juicy green fruits

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 17:31
Indian jujubes grown in Kaohsiung. (Agriculture Bureau photo)

Indian jujubes grown in Kaohsiung. (Agriculture Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-grown Indian jujubes will be available in French supermarkets starting Wednesday (Feb. 23) as the country ratchets up its campaign to promote prime quality fruits overseas.

Distributed by a Dutch company, the jujubes from Kaohsiung will hit the shelves in Paris and other European cities. Cold chain techniques were employed to ensure the freshness of the juicy fruits throughout the transport, according to the city's Agriculture Bureau.

Kaohsiung is home to about 750 hectares of Indian jujube trees, making it the largest producer of the fruit in Taiwan. The city accounts for 40% of the total jujubes grown in the country, with an annual output value of NT$1 billion (US$35.9 million).

In 2021, Kaohsiung exported 96 tons of Indian jujubes, which the bureau said were well received in the overseas markets. Buoyed by the success, it’s investing more in the marketing this year, having sold the fruits to Japan, Hong Kong, Palau, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The bureau boasted that Kaohsiung’s jujubes have enjoyed acclaim in the domestic market and have become a much-sought-after gift item despite its relatively high prices. Residents can use “The Best of Kaohsiung” e-commerce platform to place orders.

Taiwan-grown Indian jujubes hit French markets

Taiwan-grown Indian jujubes hit French markets
Indian jujubes grown in Kaohsiung. (Agriculture Bureau photos)
Taiwan
Kaohsiung
French
Indian jujubes
jujubes
fruits

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army deploys 5 new ATVs for disaster prevention, rescue missions
Taiwan Army deploys 5 new ATVs for disaster prevention, rescue missions
2022/02/21 19:15
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
2022/02/21 16:59
Former diplomat sees 3 big impacts from Pompeo's upcoming visit to Taiwan
Former diplomat sees 3 big impacts from Pompeo's upcoming visit to Taiwan
2022/02/21 16:35
Taiwan officially scraps ban on food from 5 Japanese prefectures
Taiwan officially scraps ban on food from 5 Japanese prefectures
2022/02/21 16:18
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
2022/02/21 15:56