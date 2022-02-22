A different view: Taiwan’s Eluanbi Lighthouse under the moonlight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Every month, as the moon changes from a first-quarter or half-moon to a full moon, those who enjoy stargazing can feel the effects of moonlight on a starry sky.

It fits the Chinese idiom “bright moon, sparse stars” perfectly!

Though the stars are obscured, it is still interesting to observe the world under the moonlight. As the sun sets on the western horizon, the sky’s color gradually changes from warm orange-yellow to the cold purplish-blue; the moonlight spills across the land and the ocean while stars adorn the sky like small diamonds.

For several nights, I stayed at the Eluanbi Lighthouse, situated within Kenting National Park. I was accompanied by my three dogs, and I set up cameras to shoot a time-lapse video of the lighthouse under the moonlight.

It did not matter if the moonlight was too bright, or if there were clouds in the sky. I simply accepted and admired the existing view the world offered.

I lay down on the grassy field with my arms and legs spread out, trying to empty my mind.

I kept my eyes open as I stared at the spinning light in the lighthouse, then I looked up at the fast-moving clouds and the blinking stars. I closed my eyes and let my senses of hearing and smell do their work, listening to the sound of the winds as they rushed down from the top of hills and breathing in the slightly salty air breeze.



Eluanbi Lighthouse under the starry sky. (P.K. Chen photo)

I was awakened by my dogs, who ran over to lick at my face.

On my way back to the main part of town, I passed through the crowded and noisy Kenting Night Market and recalled that back in 1985, when I worked as a tour guide at the national park, there were only two seafood restaurants on the street. After 9 p.m., everything would go quiet…

However, there is no need to complain about the rowdy Taiwanese night market culture, as some visitors experiencing it for the first time find it fun! There is no need to despise the colorful light pollution, because to the west, east, and south, the view of the sea at Kenting National Park is free of light pollution!



Bright lights at the foot of Dajianshan. (P.K. Chen photo)

Just the week before, the moonless sky was filled with stars, and the sea was dotted with lights on small fishing boats. At that moment, I could not help but think of how important it is to simply cherish what one has in the present and accept that whatever life has arranged for one is the best arrangement.

The Eluanbi Lighthouse is free to visitors at night, but hardly anyone ever goes. It is a convenient attraction with a public restroom on the side.

Remember to take any trash with you, so everyone who goes can enjoy lying down on the grass and watching the stars and the moon.



Eluanbi Lighthouse on a cloudy night. (P.K. Chen photo)



Moon transitioning from half moon to full moon. (P.K. Chen photo)

(Translation by Stephanie Chiang)