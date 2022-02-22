Taiwan FDA starts batch-by-batch inspections of strawberries from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has begun carrying out batch-by-batch inspections on strawberries imported from Japan after excessive residues of pesticides were detected in a total of 15 batches of strawberries from November to January.

The FDA on Tuesday (Feb. 22) announced a list of eight items that failed its latest import inspections after they were found to contain either excessive amounts of pesticide residues or illegal additives such as preservatives and bleaches, CNA reported. They include cherries imported from Chile, fresh strawberries from Japan, sparkling grape juice from Australia, and strawberry biscuits from Thailand.

There have been more recent cases of Japanese fresh strawberries containing excessive pesticide residues, the head of the FDA's northern office Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕) said. Therefore, the FDA has started to inspect Japanese strawberries batch-by-batch from Monday, he added.

The FDA pointed out that all the products that have failed to pass border inspections will be shipped back to their countries of origin or destroyed.