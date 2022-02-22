Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan FDA starts batch-by-batch inspections of strawberries from Japan

Excessive residues of pesticides detected in Japanese strawberries over 3 months

  123
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 15:47
(Taiwan FDA photo)

(Taiwan FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has begun carrying out batch-by-batch inspections on strawberries imported from Japan after excessive residues of pesticides were detected in a total of 15 batches of strawberries from November to January.

The FDA on Tuesday (Feb. 22) announced a list of eight items that failed its latest import inspections after they were found to contain either excessive amounts of pesticide residues or illegal additives such as preservatives and bleaches, CNA reported. They include cherries imported from Chile, fresh strawberries from Japan, sparkling grape juice from Australia, and strawberry biscuits from Thailand.

There have been more recent cases of Japanese fresh strawberries containing excessive pesticide residues, the head of the FDA's northern office Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕) said. Therefore, the FDA has started to inspect Japanese strawberries batch-by-batch from Monday, he added.

The FDA pointed out that all the products that have failed to pass border inspections will be shipped back to their countries of origin or destroyed.
Taiwan FDA
strawberries from Japan
pesticide residues
border inspections
batch-by-batch inspection

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to require meat labels to display more information in 2021
Taiwan to require meat labels to display more information in 2021
2020/09/01 19:45
Taiwan's poultry industry secures equitable labeling requirements for imports amid steep competition
Taiwan's poultry industry secures equitable labeling requirements for imports amid steep competition
2020/08/11 21:19
Ten iced drinks have excess bacteria levels
Ten iced drinks have excess bacteria levels
2017/09/01 14:52

Updated : 2022-02-22 17:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
"