Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Philippines urged to recognize Taiwan’s COVID-19 certificates

Travelers from Taiwan still required to quarantine in Philippines despite COVID vaccine proof

  318
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 15:34
Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate. 

Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has called upon the Philippine government to recognize Taiwan’s COVID documents amid reports that Taiwanese citizens encountered obstacles trying to enter the Southeast Asian country.

KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday (Feb. 22) accused the Taiwanese government of offering false information regarding the Philippines’ quarantine policy. A Taiwanese business person was misled to believe no quarantine was needed upon arrival as long as immunization proof is presented and found that that was not the case, TVBS quoted Chiang as saying.

In response, MOFA said Taiwan’s representative office in the Philippines is pushing for the country’s acceptance of Taiwan-issued COVID-19 certificates. The Philippine authorities are also urging mutual recognition of COVID inoculation documents, a request that has been relayed to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Taiwan’s task force for tackling the pandemic, MOFA stated.

Citizens are advised to check the Philippines’ latest border restrictions, which are being adjusted on a constant basis. Currently, fully vaccinated travelers from Taiwan are still required to provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours prior to their flight time and book a six-day stay at an approved quarantine hotel, according to MOFA.

Up-to-date information on entry to the Southeast Asian country can be found on the MOFA website.
Taiwan
Philippines
quarantine
COVID
COVID-19
MOFA
PCR
entry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army deploys 5 new ATVs for disaster prevention, rescue missions
Taiwan Army deploys 5 new ATVs for disaster prevention, rescue missions
2022/02/21 19:15
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
2022/02/21 16:59
Former diplomat sees 3 big impacts from Pompeo's upcoming visit to Taiwan
Former diplomat sees 3 big impacts from Pompeo's upcoming visit to Taiwan
2022/02/21 16:35
Taiwan officially scraps ban on food from 5 Japanese prefectures
Taiwan officially scraps ban on food from 5 Japanese prefectures
2022/02/21 16:18
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
2022/02/21 15:56

Updated : 2022-02-22 17:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
"