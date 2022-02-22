Philippines urged to recognize Taiwan’s COVID-19 certificates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has called upon the Philippine government to recognize Taiwan’s COVID documents amid reports that Taiwanese citizens encountered obstacles trying to enter the Southeast Asian country.

KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday (Feb. 22) accused the Taiwanese government of offering false information regarding the Philippines’ quarantine policy. A Taiwanese business person was misled to believe no quarantine was needed upon arrival as long as immunization proof is presented and found that that was not the case, TVBS quoted Chiang as saying.

In response, MOFA said Taiwan’s representative office in the Philippines is pushing for the country’s acceptance of Taiwan-issued COVID-19 certificates. The Philippine authorities are also urging mutual recognition of COVID inoculation documents, a request that has been relayed to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Taiwan’s task force for tackling the pandemic, MOFA stated.

Citizens are advised to check the Philippines’ latest border restrictions, which are being adjusted on a constant basis. Currently, fully vaccinated travelers from Taiwan are still required to provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours prior to their flight time and book a six-day stay at an approved quarantine hotel, according to MOFA.

Up-to-date information on entry to the Southeast Asian country can be found on the MOFA website.