Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China asks banks, firms to report exposure to Jack Ma's Ant Group

By REUTERS
2022/02/22 15:29
Ant Group. (AP photo)

Ant Group. (AP photo)

Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co Ltd , Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Institutions were asked by many regulators, including the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, to closely examine all exposure they had to the Jack Ma-controlled fintech group, its subsidiaries and even its shareholders up to January, the report added.

Ant Group, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, declined to comment.

The National Audit Office is leading the initiative, the report said.

Ant has been subjected to a sweeping restructuring by China, whose initial public offering of $37 billion was derailed by regulators in late 2020.

Updated : 2022-02-23 10:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"