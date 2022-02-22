Taiwan’s APUJAN brings out women’s true colors at London Fashion Week 2022

APUJAN launched the AW22 collection on Monday (Feb. 21). (APUJAN photo) APUJAN launched the AW22 collection on Monday (Feb. 21). (APUJAN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwanese fashion label APUJAN's AW22 collection, which was inspired by fiction novels, was screened for London Fashion Week digital show on Monday (Feb. 21).

Taiwan’s high couture brand APUJAN launched its latest Autumn-Winter 2022 fashion show titled "The Ballad of A Story Keeper" online on Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. for press only. The preview of the 9-minute-long show was streamed from Clapper Studio in Taipei for press while the official public screening took place Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

This was the first time the founder, Apu Jan (詹朴), assumed the role of a video director. He described the digital runway show as a "science-fiction version of Alice in Wonderland” due to its plot being centered on a special agent who tries to prove the connection between fantasy and the real world.

The virtual catwalk kicked off with a fight scene by Taiwanese actress and model Alice Tseng (曾愷玹), who played the spy. Jan said the story was inspired by spy fiction books and films, such as “From Russia, With Love,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and “Blade Runner.”

This year marks the fourth consecutive time the brand has participated in London Fashion Week digitally. The designer noted that he would like to return to the U.K. to physically attend the festival.

However, he has been involved in many interesting projects with local companies in Taiwan.

Last year, the viral red carpet outfit worn by Taiwanese-American TV host Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬) was an APUJAN back-revealing black split dress. Jan expects every woman who wears his clothing to feel confident and comfortable.

“If you feel strong after putting on my design, it is because you are a strong woman. All I do is bring out your true color,” said Jan.

London Fashion Week 2022, which kicked off Friday (Feb. 18), was held both digitally and physically. Fashionistas can watch APUJAN’s AW22 collection here.



