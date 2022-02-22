Allen, McNair lead New Mexico State past Seattle U 68-55

SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Allen finished with 19 points and five assists, Will McNair Jr. added 14 points and 14 rebounds and New Mexico State pulled away late to beat Seattle University 68-55 on Monday night.

With the victory, the Aggies (23-4, 13-2) claim sole possession of first place in the Western Athletic Conference.

Allen scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points to guide New Mexico State to a 31-28 lead at halftime. Allen scored the first two baskets of the second half to push the lead to seven. Johnny McCants sank a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 game-ending run. Sir'Jabari Rice hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Darrion Trammell had 24 points to pace the Redhawks (21-7, 12-3). He scored 19 in the first half to keep Seattle in it. He made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. His teammates connected on only 4 of 22 attempts (18%). Riley Grigsby scored 10.

