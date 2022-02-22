Alexa
Taiwan tourist train fleet to offer first-class dining experience

Train service combines luxury dining with coastal scenery

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 14:31
TRA's Future fleet to offer fine dining experience. (Lion Travel photo)
TRA's Future fleet to offer fine dining experience. (Lion Travel photo)

TRA's Future fleet to offer fine dining experience. (Lion Travel photo)

TRA's Future fleet to offer fine dining experience. (Lion Travel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An excursion train fleet operated by Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will start providing luxury dining service on March 30, the first of its kind in Taiwan.

Touted as the “five-star moving restaurant,” the “Future” (鳴日號) railcars will feature a kitchen car and two dining cars that can accommodate 54 guests. The service is run by local travel agency Lion Travel in collaboration with Silks Hotel Group, formerly known as the FIH Regent Group.

From the preparation of delicacies to the selection of cutlery and the way dishes are served, the service promises to offer a fine dining experience that rivals upscale restaurants, according to Lion Travel.

The meals will highlight local agricultural produce and specialties such as Yilan’s kumquats and duck meat. Diners will have their cuisine served to match the scenery along the journey.

For example, seafood from Suao’s fishing ports will be served when the train traverses along Taiwan's east coast, per UDN.

The dining car's interior is decorated in a fusion style that incorporates elements from Taiwan and the west, one being the bamboo rattan chairs. The trial run will focus on excursions to tourist attractions in Hualien and Taitung in the east.

Visit the Lion Trave's website for ticket pre-orders, which are available from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 23).
