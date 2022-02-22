PolyU scholar receives Clair C. Patterson Award for outstanding achievements in environmental geochemistry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 February 2022 - Professor Xiang-dong LI, Dean of Faculty of Construction and Environment, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), was honoured with the Clair C. Patterson Award 2022 in recognition of his innovative and dynamic work in environmental geochemistry, including research in the fields of regional contamination, urban air PM 2.5 pollution, and the origin and dissemination of antimicrobial resistance.

The Clair C. Patterson Award is presented to only one recipient annually by the Geochemical Society for an innovative breakthrough in environmental geochemistry of fundamental significance within the last decade, particularly in service to society.

Professor Li said, "I am very proud to be presented with this prestigious award. In addition to the international recognition, the award indeed acknowledges the dedication of the research team here at PolyU in making an impact in the communities we serve. By addressing real-world environmental problems, we hope our research will bring about practical benefits for Hong Kong and the rest of the world."

Professor Li's current research covers a wide range of topics including emissions, transport and environmental fate of metal and organic pollutants, contaminated soil remediation, and the environmental loadings and implications of emerging pharmaceutical-related contaminants in surface environments.

Over the years, he has published more than 250 papers, mostly in leading international journals. He has also been the principal investigator of numerous research projects funded by the Hong Kong Research Grants Council (RGC) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

Professor Li is also the Director of the Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development (RISUD), Chair Professor of Environmental Science and Technology, and Ko Jan Ming Professor in Sustainable Urban Development at PolyU.

Established in 1955, the Geochemical Society is a non-profit scientific organisation that aims to encourage the application of chemistry to the solution of geological and cosmochemical problems as well as to promote understanding of geochemistry through various programmes. Membership is international and diverse in background, and includes thousands of scientists and engineers from around the world.

