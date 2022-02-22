Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's plan to purchase Seahawk helicopters hits roadblock

US deems helicopters 'incompatible' with Taiwan's asymmetric warfare strategy

  118
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 14:14
U.S. MH-60R Seahawk. (U.S. Navy photo)

U.S. MH-60R Seahawk. (U.S. Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s plans to purchase 12 MH-60R anti-submarine Seahawk helicopters for a total price of NT$34 billion (NT$947.46 billion) has been delayed, defense analyst Mei Fu-hsing (梅復興) said.

Mei pointed out in an interview Tuesday morning (Feb. 22) that the Biden administration has prioritized a list of weapons and equipment deemed useful for Taiwan to build up its asymmetric warfare capabilities, and the Seahawks are not included. This change may affect the future plans of multiple branches of Taiwan’s armed forces, the Liberty Times cited him as saying.

The analyst said the U.S. labeled the helicopters as “incompatible” for asymmetric warfare during last year’s U.S.-Taiwan Defense Review. Because there is also doubt amongst senior Taiwanese military and government officials about the purchase, the Navy has still been unable to issue a letter of request to Washington even though the Legislative Yuan has already approved a budget, he said.

In addition to the rotorcraft, the requested purchase includes Hellfire missiles and light anti-submarine torpedoes. The MH-60R Seahawk is capable of carrying out anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, combat search and rescue, vertical replenishment, and airborne mine countermeasures, according to Lockheed Martin.
Taiwan
MH-60R
Seahawk helicopters
asymmetric warfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army deploys 5 new ATVs for disaster prevention, rescue missions
Taiwan Army deploys 5 new ATVs for disaster prevention, rescue missions
2022/02/21 19:15
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
2022/02/21 16:59
Former diplomat sees 3 big impacts from Pompeo's upcoming visit to Taiwan
Former diplomat sees 3 big impacts from Pompeo's upcoming visit to Taiwan
2022/02/21 16:35
Taiwan officially scraps ban on food from 5 Japanese prefectures
Taiwan officially scraps ban on food from 5 Japanese prefectures
2022/02/21 16:18
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
2022/02/21 15:56

Updated : 2022-02-22 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"