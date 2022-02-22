Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to retire Walker Bulldog tank after more than 60 years of service

Taiwan Army once operated more than 700 Walker Bulldogs

  177
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/22 14:01
The M41A3 tank is to be retired this week. (CNA, Youth Daily News photo)

The M41A3 tank is to be retired this week. (CNA, Youth Daily News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Army will retire the “Walker Bulldog” M41A3 tank this week following more than 60 years of service, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 22).

The armored vehicle, manufactured by Cadillac in the early 1950s, was a light tank designed for reconnaissance missions and was named after General Walton Walker, who had died in an accident a year before its launch.

The first batch of 46 M41 tanks arrived in Keelung in Oct. 1958 and the total number eventually reached more than 700, CNA reported.

As retired M41A3 crews will be invited to a decommissioning ceremony in Hsinchu on Feb. 25, the military is asking former soldiers for old pictures and documents about the veteran tank.

An upgraded version known as the M41D is still serving on the frontline in Kinmen County, but the Cold War-era vehicle has largely been replaced by the M60A3, the CM-11, and the CM-12 as Taiwan’s main tanks.
tanks
M41
M41A3
Cadillac
Walker Bulldog

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army hones tank crews' combat abilities with live-fire exercise
Taiwan Army hones tank crews' combat abilities with live-fire exercise
2021/12/21 17:08
Taiwan to upgrade M60A3 TTS tanks in 2022
Taiwan to upgrade M60A3 TTS tanks in 2022
2021/11/05 13:54
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
2021/10/18 12:48
Taiwan stages live fire drills ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan stages live fire drills ahead of Lunar New Year
2021/01/06 15:19
China's tanks 'court death' from Taiwan's Kestrel rockets: General
China's tanks 'court death' from Taiwan's Kestrel rockets: General
2020/12/21 19:16

Updated : 2022-02-22 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Foreign minister
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"