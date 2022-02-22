Taiwan to retire Walker Bulldog tank after more than 60 years of service

The M41A3 tank is to be retired this week. (CNA, Youth Daily News photo) The M41A3 tank is to be retired this week. (CNA, Youth Daily News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Army will retire the “Walker Bulldog” M41A3 tank this week following more than 60 years of service, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 22).

The armored vehicle, manufactured by Cadillac in the early 1950s, was a light tank designed for reconnaissance missions and was named after General Walton Walker, who had died in an accident a year before its launch.

The first batch of 46 M41 tanks arrived in Keelung in Oct. 1958 and the total number eventually reached more than 700, CNA reported.

As retired M41A3 crews will be invited to a decommissioning ceremony in Hsinchu on Feb. 25, the military is asking former soldiers for old pictures and documents about the veteran tank.

An upgraded version known as the M41D is still serving on the frontline in Kinmen County, but the Cold War-era vehicle has largely been replaced by the M60A3, the CM-11, and the CM-12 as Taiwan’s main tanks.