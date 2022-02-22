Alexa
Strawbridge leads Alabama St. over Bethune-Cookman 89-78

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 12:46
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had a career-high 28 points as Alabama State got past Bethune-Cookman 89-78 on Monday night.

Strawbridge shot 4 for 6 from deep. He added six assists.

Juan Reyna had 15 points for Alabama State (8-20, 6-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. E.J. Clark added 15 points. Gerald Liddell had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Alabama State totaled 57 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Joe French had 25 points for the Wildcats (7-20, 5-10). Marcus Garrett added 20 points and nine assists. Kevin Davis had 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Hornets improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Alabama State defeated Bethune-Cookman 79-73 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-22 14:58 GMT+08:00

