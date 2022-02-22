Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis scores 22 to carry UMES past NC Central 79-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/22 12:24
Davis scores 22 to carry UMES past NC Central 79-66

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chase Davis had a season-high 22 points as Maryland Eastern Shore beat North Carolina Central 79-66 on Monday night.

Davis made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Hawks (9-13, 4-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and five assists. Da'Shawn Phillip added 11 points and five steals.

UMES posted a season-high 22 assists.

Kris Monroe scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-12, 8-3), who saw a four-game win streak end and scored a season-low 23 in the second half. Eric Boone added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Marque Maultsby had 12 points.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Eagles. North Carolina Central defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 75-63 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-22 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday
"