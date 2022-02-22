Digital Map Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030 | Airports, Malls, Departmental Stores, Outdoor Applications

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The digital map also called as cartography is an electronic map, which operates based on a combination of graphic elements assigned to it in the form of electronic information. Digital mapping is a process of collection and compilation of data to form a virtual image.

The compiled data is used to produce digital maps that exactly represent a particular geographical area or feature, including major rivers, roads, and important landmarks such as hospitals, airports, and others. Digital mapping technology can also be used to calculate the distance between different places.

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Digital Map Market.

Increase in the usage of 3D platforms & advanced technologies for surveying and making digital maps drives the growth of the global digital map market. However, increase in adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps, stringent regulations, and legal challenges restrict the growth of the market. Increase in adoption of real-time digital maps offers a strong opportunity for the digital map.

The global digital map market is segmented on the basis of usage, functionality, and region. Usage covered in this study includes indoor and outdoor applications. By indoor applications, the market is classified into airports, malls, and departmental stores. By outdoor applications, the market is divided into automotive navigation, mobile & the internet, public sector agencies, and enterprises. Based on the functionality, the market categorized into computerized, scientific, and GPS navigation.

By region, the digital map market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the use of geospatial information fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in use of smartphones further propel the market growth.

The digital map market is dominated by key players that includes Apple Inc., Google Inc, HERE, Micello, Inc., TomTom International BV, MiTAC International Corporation, ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, Esri, Nearmap Ltd., and MAPQUEST.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the digital map market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Usage

Indoor applications

Airports

Malls

Departmental Stores

Outdoor Applications

Automotive Navigation

Mobile & The Internet

Public Sector Agencies

Enterprises

By Functionality

Computerized

Scientific

GPS Navigation

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Digital Map Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

