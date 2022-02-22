Cosmeceutical Market Size and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the cosmeceutical market. The cosmeceutical market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the cosmeceutical market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the cosmeceutical market both globally and regionally.

The global cosmeceutical market size is expected to reach USD 98.7 billion by 2026 according to a new study. The report “Cosmeceutical Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Specialty Stores, Online Platform), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market for cosmeceuticals includes the growing category of cosmetic products with drug-like advantages. These products are rapidly outperforming the growth rate of all other product sections in the personal care and cosmetics sector. The various kinds of cosmeceuticals on the market include lip care, hair care, whitening of the tooth, skin care, injection and others. Of these, the section of skin care retains a major share and is followed by the segment of hair care. Anti-aging products are most common in the skin care segment, resulting in peak gross revenue.

Over-the-counter cosmeceutical medicines are accessible and are usually used as part of daily routine skin care therapy to improve texture, acne, pigmentation, skin tone, and fine lines. Some of the prevalent components used in cosmeceutical products are retinoids, antioxidants, exfoliants, peptides and proteins, and botanical extracts.

Growing consumer awareness of appearance, increasing preference for natural / organic goods, increasing disposable income in emerging economies, the accessibility of technologically sophisticated and user-friendly cosmeceutical products are driving this market’s development. On the other side, it is probable that deceptive marketing methods will restrict market growth. It is anticipated that the increasing number of middle-aged people, a fast-paced life and a burgeoning urban population will further drive market demand. Also stimulating development was the availability on the market of a plethora of superior quality and premium price cosmeceutical products.

Cosmeceuticals products are used in a host of other tasks, such as tooth whitening, skin irritation, skin lightening. Putting a roadblock on the worldwide cosmeceuticals market’s development route is the fast development of various therapy alternatives. The emergence and popularity of natural and organic products is a main trend observed on the worldwide cosmeceuticals market.

In addition, females are constantly struggling with sedentary and hectic lifestyles of working, so they get far less time to put on daily makeup. This has forced them to purchase medicinally-advantaged cosmetic products to prevent using make-up. In addition, customers worldwide are conscious of the skin’s benefits of antioxidants, organic ingredients, and peptides. Increasing beauty and health awareness among rich and knowledgeable customers has therefore resulted in increased market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the cosmeceutical market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the cosmeceutical market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the cosmeceutical market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the cosmeceutical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Some of the key players in the market are AVON, Procter & Gamble, Croda International Plc., L’Oreal, Corporation, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Unilever, Estee Lauder Inc, BASF SE, and Bayer AG among others.

The cosmeceutical market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region

Cosmeceutical Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Skin Care

Anti-ageing

Anti-acne

Whitening

Moisturizers

Others

Hair Care

Shampoos and Conditioners

Hair Colorants and Dyes

Hair Growth and Anti-Hairfall

Other Hair Care Product Types

Oral Care

Cosmeceutical Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Supermarkets & Specialty Stores

Online Platform

Cosmeceutical Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

