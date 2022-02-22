Advanced Glass Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the advanced glass market. The advanced glass market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the advanced glass market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the advanced glass market both globally and regionally.

The global advanced glass market size is expected to reach USD 95,369.5 million by 2026 according to a new study. The report “Advanced Glass Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Function (Safety & Security, Solar Control, Optics & Lighting, High Performance), Product Type (Laminated, Coated, Toughened, Ceramic), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Sports, Others) ); By Regions, and Segments Forecast, 2019 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Advanced glass is made by using advanced substances like soda ash, natural gas and silica sand and cutting-edge technologies. The advanced glass is available in various types such as laminated, toughened, coated and ceramic glass among others. These are used because of its various benefits such as protection from ultraviolet lights, anti-shattering, and sound control among others. They are used in wide range of applications such as automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, sports and others.

One of the major factors driving the demand for advanced glass in the global market is the development of building and construction industry. Rapid urbanization coupled with increase in population has led to augment in demand for infrastructures, which in turn has propelled the demand in the global industry. Advanced glass offers heat and solar control, thus making it the perfect option for infrastructure. However, high costs associated with them Are expected to hamper the growth in demand in the forthcoming years. The increase in demand for renewable resources coupled with stringent regulations regarding usage of energy efficient materials is anticipated to bring in new opportunities for the key players in this market.

Laminated glass segment holds a major share in the global market. Increasing demand for aesthetics and infrastructure across the globe has propelled the growth in demand for this segment. Coated glass is also expected to exhibit rapid growth in the overall market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. Rapidly growing construction market in this region is projected to fuel the growth in demand for advanced glass. Automotive sector is anticipated to exhibit exponential growth over the forecast period. The increase in use as windshields in automotive sector is also expected to fuel the growth in demand for advanced glass across the globe.

Some of the leading players in the global market include Saint-Gobain, PPG Industries, Huihua Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries, Sisecam Group, Glaze-Tech Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., AGC, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Sangalli Vetro Manfredonia, American Precision Glass Corp, Gentex Corporation, Schott AG, NSG Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Occipital Inc, Abrisa Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, and CoorsTek, Inc., among others. The key players in this market have adopted the strategy of mergers and acquisitions as a major developmental strategy in order to gain competitive share in the global market. In addition to this, providing application specific advanced glasses is also expected to bring in new opportunities for the major players in this market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the advanced glass market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the advanced glass market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the advanced glass market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the advanced glass market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The advanced glass market has been segmented on the basis of function, product type, application and region

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Safety & Security

Solar Control

Optics & Lighting

High Performance

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Laminated

Coated

Toughened

Ceramic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Sports

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

