IoT in Transportation Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2021-2030 | Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and TomTom N.V

IoT in Transportation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT in Transportation Market by region.

Internet of Things (IoT) is the internetworking of physical devices and vehicles, providing solutions to various industry verticals such as, automotive, electronics, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. It controls or remotely senses the objects through interconnectivity of devices.

It offers various services such as, traffic congestion control system, automotive telematics, and reservation, toll & ticketing systems, security and surveillance system, remote monitoring, and others. It is incorporated in various technologies such as smart homes, smart cities, smart grids, and virtual power plants. IoT is one of the major platforms, which provide applications such as, smart energy management system (SEMS) and smart city.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for IoT in Transportation Market.

The global IoT in transportation market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future. Moreover, plummeting cost of connected devices, such as sensors & controllers, assist key players to increase their customer base in the global market. Furthermore, growth in wireless technologies, such as Insteon, Zigbee, and Z-wave, is expected to fuel the market growth. However, data piracy and poor internet infrastructure in the developing and the underdeveloped regions hinder the market growth.

The global IoT in transportation market is segmented based on type, mode of transport, application, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of transport, it is divided into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. Based on application, it is classified into traffic congestion control system; automotive telematics; reservation, toll, & ticketing systems; security & surveillance system; remote monitoring; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global IoT in transportation market include Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Garmin International Inc., IBM Corp., Denso Corp., Thales Group, General Electric, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and TomTom N.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analyses of the global IoT in transportation market and dynamics are provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 are provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global market and explains about the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of various regions enables identification of profitable segments for the market players.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, sub segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analyses of the key players operating in the global market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Software

Services

BY MODE OF TRANSPORT

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

BY APPLICATION

Traffic Congestion Control System

Automotive Telematics

Reservation, Toll, & Ticketing Systems

Security & Surveillance System

Remote Monitoring

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the IoT in Transportation Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

