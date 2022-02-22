Machine Learning as a Service Market CAGR of 39.0% Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

Machine Learning as a Service Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Machine Learning as a Service Market by region.

Machine learning is a process of data analysis that comprises of statistical data analysis performed to derive desired predictive output without the implementation of explicit programming. It is designed to incorporate the functionalities of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing involving a series of algorithms and is used to understand the relationship between datasets to obtain a desired output. Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) incorporates range of services that offer machine learning tools through cloud computing services.

The global machine learning as a service market was valued at $571 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,537 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 39.0% from 2017 to 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for machine learning as a service market.

Increased penetration of cloud-based solutions, growth associated with artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market, and increase in market for prediction solutions drive the market growth. In addition, growth in IT expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems driving the machine learning as a service market growth. However, dearth of trained professionals is expected to impede the machine learning as a service market share. Furthermore, increased application areas and growth of IoT is expected to create lucrative opportunities for machine learning as a service market growth.

The global machine learning as a service market is segmented based on component, organization size, end-use industry, application, and geography. The component segment is bifurcated into software and services. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

The application segment is categorized into marketing & advertising, fraud detection & risk management, predictive analytics, augmented & virtual reality, natural language processing, computer vision, security & surveillance, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, public sector, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others. By geography, the machine learning as a service market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players that operate in the machine learning as a service market are Google Inc., SAS Institute Inc., FICO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Yottamine Analytics, Amazon Web Services, BigML, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Predictron Labs Ltd., and IBM Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global machine learning as a service market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the machine learning as a service market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defence

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Public sector

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Application

Marketing & Advertising

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Predictive analytics

Augmented & Virtual reality

Natural Language processing

Computer vision

Security & surveillance

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the machine learning as a service market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

