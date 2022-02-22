Esport & Sport Gambling Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030

Esport & Sport Gambling market is segmented by companies, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Esport & Sport Gambling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on market size and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Esport & Sport Gambling market is segmented into Football, Basketball, Tennis, Horse Racing, E-sports, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Esport & Sport Gambling market is segmented into Offline Gambling, Online Gambling, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Esport & Sport Gambling markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Esport & Sport Gambling Market Share Analysis

Esport & Sport Gambling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and revenue generated in Esport & Sport Gambling business, the date to enter into the Esport & Sport Gambling market, Esport & Sport Gambling product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Bet365, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Kindred Group, Betsson AB, 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Betfred, Interwetten, Pinnacle, Bodog, Betvictor, Betway, Intertops, Betcris, BetAmerica, SBOBET, BetOnline, etc.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

