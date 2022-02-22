Video Analytics Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030 | PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify

Video Analytics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Video Analytics Market by region.

Video analytics is the process of collecting and extracting information, trends, and insights from video data captured during video surveillance on a real-time basis or of an already captured video. This process offers real-time effective video management and business intelligence applications such as behavior analysis, and provides alerts on the occurrence of strange or abnormal activities. Several industries, such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted video analytics solution to optimize their business operations through cost-effective and real-time analytics.

Increase in demand for IP-based security systems, growth in concern over public safety & security, and increase in volume of unstructured video data drive the global video analytics market. However, high initial investment cost on systems & infrastructure and rise in number of false alarms & alerts are expected to hinder this video analytics market growth. Need of edge-based analytics and recognizing & profiling applications are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the video analytics market growth in the future.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Video Analytics Market.

The global video analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is classified into facial recognition & detection, incident detection, perimeter intrusion detection, crowd detection & management, traffic & parking management, and others. The deployment model segment includes cloud and on-premises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into transportation, BFSI, retail, government, manufacturing, energy & utilities, critical infrastructure, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global video analytics market.

In-depth analysis of the video analytics market is conducted based on market estimations of key segments from 2016 to 2023.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities related to video analytics industry across geographies.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Facial Recognition & Detection

Incident Detection

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Crowd Detection & Management

Traffic & Parking Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Transportation

BFSI

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Critical Infrastructure

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Video Analytics Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

