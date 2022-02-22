Contactless Payments Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities | Gemalto N.V., and Heartland Payment Systems, Inc

Contactless Payments Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Contactless Payments Market by region.

The Internet of Things (IoT) technology has transformed the way of interaction globally. Likewise, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communications (NFC) have aided in making payments safer and secure. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies to make secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity of the card, mobile phone or other devices of preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).

The global contactless payments market is driven by convenience in processing low value payments, increased revenue opportunities, and reduced transaction time. However, high costs involved for the deployment of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption of the market hamper the contactless payments market growth.

The global contactless payments market is segmented based on device type, industry vertical, and region. Based on device type, it is divided into mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. The market is analyzed based on region across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.

The key players operating in the global contactless payments market include Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Inc., Inside Secure, on Track Innovations, Oberthur Technologies SA, Proxama, PLC., Wirecard AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Gemalto N.V., and Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global contactless payments market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and detailed impact analyses.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the contactless payments industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEVICE TYPE

Mobile Handsets

Point of Sale Terminals

NFC Chips

Smart Cards

Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

