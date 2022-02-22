Data Science Platform Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2030 | Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc, Fair Issac Corporation, MathWorks, Inc, and Teradata, Inc

Data Science Platform Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Science Platform Market by region.

Data science platform is a framework that governs the lifecycle of any data science project, which employs techniques and theories drawn from various fields such as mathematics, statistics, information science, etc. It contains all the tools required to execute a lifecycle that spans different phases such as data ideation, model development, and model deployment. It helps data scientists enhance their analysis by helping them track, share, reproduce, run, and deploy analytical models faster.

The advancement of big data technology and a realization of the importance of collecting and using data for decision making are anticipated to drive the data science platform market growth during the forecast period. However, high investment costs, data privacy & security, and reliability issues observed by the employees are projected to hamper the data science platform market growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Data Science Platform Market.

The data science platform market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on end users, the market is classified into banking and financial services, insurance (BFSI); telecommunication; healthcare; transportation & logistics; manufacturing, and others (retail, education, government, energy, & utilities). The data science platform market is analyzed based on four regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The data science platform industry comprises solutions and service providers such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc, Fair Issac Corporation, MathWorks, Inc, and Teradata, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data science platform market, along with the current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with their impact analysis on the data science platform market size has been provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers that operate in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global data science market from 2017 to 2023 has been provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The data science platform market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography.

BY TYPE

Solutions

Services

BY END USER

BFSI

Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (retail, education, government, energy, and utilities)

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

