Lightweight Materials Market Demand Analysis 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the lightweight materials market. The lightweight materials market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the lightweight materials market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the lightweight materials market both globally and regionally.

The global lightweight materials market size is anticipated to reach USD 237.1 billion by 2026, according to a new research published. The report “Lightweight Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Metal Alloys, Composites, Polymers); By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Energy, Aviation); By Region: Market Size and Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides contemporary market insights and taps future growth trends.

In 2018, the automotive segment dominated the global lightweight materials industry in terms of revenue. In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Lightweight Materials market. The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing modernization of vehicles majorly drives the market growth. Increasing use in windmills owing to their improved performance, increased reliability, and higher durability boosts the demand for lightweight materials.

The adoption of lightweight materials has increased significantly owing to increasing demand from aviation industry, and greater use of lightweight materials in manufacturing of aircraft modules. Other factors driving the growth of this market include growing penetration of electric vehicles, technological advancements, and significant investments in R&D. New emerging markets, and stringent government regulations regarding vehicle efficiency and safety would provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Magnesium is a major lightweight material used in this market. Magnesium offers the lowest density of all structural metals with the ability to reduce component weight up to 70 percent. Magnesium is used as castings for powertrains or sub-assembly closures. Carbon fiber composites have the potential to reduce vehicle weight by up to 70 percent. They offer high stiffness, strength, and weight savings.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global market. Established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations for vehicular and road safety accelerates the adoption of lightweight materials in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China and India, lead to rising living standards and increasing disposable income, supporting the growth of the automotive industry. The increasing demand from construction and aerospace sectors further accelerate the growth of the lightweight materials industry. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the l report include Evonik Industries, Toray Industries Inc., Aleris International, PPG Industries, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, ArcelorMittal SA, Hexcel Corporation, Titanium Metals Corporation, Formosa Plastics Group, and Bayer AG among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products in the lightweight materials industry to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the lightweight materials market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the lightweight materials market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the lightweight materials market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the lightweight materials market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The lightweight materials market has been segmented on the basis of product, end-use and region.

Lightweight Materials Product Outlook (Revenue USD Billions 2015 – 2026)

Metal Alloys

High Strength Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Composites

Carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP)

Glass-fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP)

Polymers

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Lightweight Materials End-use Outlook (Revenue USD Billions 2015 – 2026)

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Energy

Construction

Others

Lightweight Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Billions 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in the lightweight materials market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the lightweight materials market market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for lightweight materials market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

