Folic Acid Market 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

The global folic acid market size estimated to be worth of USD 1.04 billion by 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 % over the forecast period.

Folic acid, is a form of water-soluble vitamin. Folate is found naturally in food, and folic acid is its synthetic form. Okra, fruits, asparagus, mushrooms, meats, tomato juice, orange juice, lettuce, spinach, and broccoli are some of the natural sources of folate. It is used for the proper functioning as well as the development of the human body. It is instrumental in the production of the human body DNA.

Folic acid is abundantly available in natural sources. However due to various reasons such as malabsorption, poor dietary habits, prolonged illness, and side effects of drugs, many people witness a deficiency of the vitamin. Development of enhanced drug delivery systems which effectively deliver the vitamin in the human body combined with the rising cases of folic acid deficiency is expected to benefit the market demand.

Folic acid finds various health applications and is used for treating folate deficiency which his caused due to low blood folate levels. The symptoms of the disease include anemia, and the inability to absorb nutrients properly. Other diseases that can be prevented and treated with folic acid include kidney dialysis, liver disease, alcoholism as well as ulcerative colitis.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the folic acid market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the folic acid market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the folic acid market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the folic acid market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Folic acid is particularly useful in treating diseases related to pregnancy. Pregnant women are advised to intake folic acid for the prevention of miscarriage. It is also advised to intake folic acid to reduce the occurrence of defects such as spina bifida, a case in which the back and spine do not close.

Folic acid is also used to treat cervical cancer as well as colon cancer. It can be effective in treating stroke among other heart diseases, and can be effective in lowering the levels of homocysteine, a chemical found in human blood. High homocysteine levels result in high prevalence of heart disease. The rise in cases of heart diseases across the globe and effectiveness of folic acid in treating them is expected to benefit the overall folic acid market growth.

Folic acid is used to treat a variety of ailments relating to age. They are used to treat Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss, hearing loss as well as AMD or age – related macular disease. IT is also used to reduce the aging signs, weak bones, restless leg syndrome, nerve pain, sleep problems, depression, vitiligo, muscle pain and rare diseases such as the Fragile – X syndrome. It is also used to offset the harmful effects of medicines such as methotrexate and lometrexol. The rise in geriatric population across the globe is expected to benefit the global folic acid market demand over the forecast period.

Some of the notable market participants include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medicamen Biotech Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co. Ltd., Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd., Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmacy Co Ltd among others.

