Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The global glass bonding adhesives market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the glass bonding adhesives market growth.

The global glass bonding adhesives market size estimated to be worth of USD 1.39 billion by 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period.

Glass bonding adhesives, are adhesives that are used to bond glass to glass or glass to metal surfaces among others. High optical clarity, resistance to change in color, flexibility, and stress absorbing nature make it ideal for usage with glass as these applications require adhesives that are not visible.

These adhesives find a variety of applications which require glass to glass bonding as well as glass to other substrate bonding such as rubbers, metals and plastics. These products are available in a variety of forms such as UV curing systems, polysulfides, silicones, cyanoacrylates, polyurethanes and epoxies. These compounds are designed in such a way that they provide optimum performance even under hostile conditions.

Glass bonding adhesives are available in a variety of formulations. These include one and two part systems, solvent free compositions, and others. These formulations can be optimized to achieve desirable properties such as low shrinkage, wetting characteristics, higher impact resistance, and variable coefficients of expansion. The cure speed and viscosities can also be adjusted to achieve cost effectiveness, better productivity and high efficiency. All these factors have resulted in a wide applicability of these products thus boosting glass adhesives market demand.

Companies have developed compounds which can adhere to different type of substrates such as glass fiber, ceramic, fused quartz, borosilicate, etc. This enables the adhesives to be used in applications such as electronics, automotive, optical, military/defense, medical, and OEM industries. The application range varies from oven doors to military vehicle sunroofs.

COVID-19 Impact

It is important to conduct the surface preparation for the optimization of adhesion to various substrates. Depending on the strength required, processes such as mechanical abrasion may be employed for surface preparation. It has been observed that cleaning along with abrasion leads to better results. However, care has to be taken that surface preparation, prior applying adhesives, does not damage the optical properties of a glass.

They are used in aerospace applications as their properties are suitable for the same. They are used in aerospace interiors, seats, displays as well as with electronics. Developing countries such as India and China are carrying out concentrated efforts to boost the aviation sector. This has spurred a rise in demand for aero plane manufacturing.

In addition, the product is also used in automotive sectors. IT is used for glass windows, and rooftops among others. The rise in disposable income, affordable oil prices, and rapid urbanization has paved way for a growth in the automotive manufacturing. The global growth in the automotive as well as the aviation sectors is expected to positively benefit the glass bonding adhesives market growth.

Key companies across the value chain of glass bonding adhesives include Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd., Threebond Holdings Co., Ltd., Bohle Group, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Kiwo, Delo, Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa, Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company and The 3M Company among others.

