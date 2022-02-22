Pre-engineered Building Market with Key-Players Strategies | Growth, Forthcoming s, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the pre-engineered building market. The pre-engineered building market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the pre-engineered building market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the pre-engineered building market both globally and regionally.

The global pre-engineered building market size is expected to reach USD 34.18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast periods according to a new study published . The Report ‘Pre-engineered Building Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report [By Product (Steel Structure, Concrete Structure, Civil Structure, Others); By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Others) By Region]: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides a thorough and detailed analysis with an overview of present trends and future insights. In 2018, the industrial segment dominated the global pre-engineered building industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income, and construction & renovation of residential buildings drive the growth of market. Increasing population, growing urbanization, and industrialization has increased the demand for pre-engineered building solutions across the globe. The rising demand for warehouses owing to increasing penetration of e-commerce, and growing need to reduce building time and costs, supports the pre-engineered building market growth. The growing trend towards green buildings and use of sustainable building material increases the adoption of pre-engineered building solutions. The increasing investments in investment of smart buildings, and increasing demand from industrial, automotive, and agriculture industries further accelerate the market growth. Increasing demand in developing nations, and growth in global construction industry is expected provide numerous growth opportunities in the global pre-engineered building market during the forecast period.

The different components of pre-engineered buildings include primary frame, secondary structural elements, roof and wall panels, panels, and other elements. Primary frame includes an assembly of builtup I-Shaped steel members consisting of trusses or castellated beams, whereas secondary structural elements are cold formed members in different shapes. Roof & wall panels include tin shades & curtain wall made of glass & roll-formed steel sheets.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018, and is expected to lead the global pre-engineered building market throughout the forecast period. The growing construction sector and increasing disposable income drives the market growth. The increasing need for time and cost effective building solutions, along with increasing government investments in development of infrastructure supports the market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the pre-engineered building market report include Kirby Building Systems, Zamil Steel, BlueScope Steel, PEB Steel Buildings, Everest Industries, SML Group, Tiger Steel Engineering, Interarch Building Products, Lloyd Insulations, Era Infra, Multicolor Steels, and Smith Structures. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the global pre-engineered building industry. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the pre-engineered building market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the pre-engineered building market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the pre-engineered building market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the pre-engineered building market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The global Pre-engineered building market on the basis of product type, end-use and region.

Pre-engineered Building Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Steel Structure

Concrete Structure

Civil Structure

Others

Pre-engineered Building End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

Pre-engineered Building Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

