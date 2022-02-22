U.S. Smart Highway Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast | Progressing at a CAGR of 18.2% During The Forecast Period

U.S. Smart Highway Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. Smart Highway Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, U.S. Smart Highway Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. smart highway market size was valued at $6.90 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $18.52 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Smart road is referred to as a different way in which technologies are incorporated into roads for improving the connection between two or more autonomous vehicles running on the same track and to monitor the road more closely. Numerous benefits of smart roads include improving mass transit systems, reducing driving time, reducing accidents on the roads, and improving traveler safety and the desire for travel. The main purpose of smart roads is to reduce the travelers’ time and lower pollution level on the highways.

Increase in the number of vehicles on the road and surge in road traffic injuries drive the growth of the U.S. market. In addition, increase in international trade among the emerging countries across the globe fuels the smart highway market growth. However, high initial and maintenance cost and lack of appropriate technical knowledge among the end users hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in advance technologies in the transportation sector and emergence of smart vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The intelligent transportation system segment is expected to garner significant share during the forecast period. Numerous benefits such as improving the traffic safety, reducing the infrastructure damage, controlling the traffic and gathering traffic data, provided by this system drive the growth of the smart highway market in this segment. However, the monitoring system sector is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of this system by various government across the globe for reducing the accidents on roads and helps in prevention of vehicle theft. Thus, driving the growth of the market in this segment.

By connectivity technology, the U.S. smart highway market was led by wireless personal area network (WPAN) segment in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the NB-IoT segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the U.S. smart highway market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers in the U.S. smart highway market.

Segment review

Top impacting factors:

Rise in the number of vehicles among emerging countries

There is an increase in the number of vehicles being sold every year. The unsatisfactory infrastructure for transportation in many countries is the primary factor for the rise in vehicle sales. Also, there is an increase in disposable income of the people with globalization and urbanization. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, about 95 million of vehicles were sold in 2018 as that of 75 million were sold in 2010. However, this increase in the number of vehicles is causing heavy traffic, especially in urban areas. Consequently, there is a rise in demand for smart highways and roads that monitor traffic congestion on every road and diverts the traffic accordingly to have a faster and smoother travel.

Increase in road traffic injuries

According World Health Organization (WHO), 1.35 million people approximately die each year from road traffic crashes. And about 20 – 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability. As a result, there is an urgency to reduce the number of road traffic injuries and smart highways is considered as one of the best solutions to this problem. The various components of smart highways such as traffic management systems, smart lighting systems, and speed monitoring systems are developed to reduce road traffic injuries. Hence, increase in road traffic injuries fuels the growth of the smart highway market. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development set by the United Nations has an ambitious target of halving the global number of road traffic injuries by 2020.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. smart highway market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the U.S. smart highway market trends.

– The quantitative analysis of the U.S. smart highway market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for U.S. Smart Highway Market.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

o Hardware

? Surveillance Camera

? Digital Signage

? Networking Devices

? Monitoring & Detection Systems

? Others

o Software

– Service

o Implementation & Integration Service

o Training & Support Service

o Consulting Service

– Connectivity Technology

o Cellular IoT

? 2G & 3G

? 4G+

o LoRa

o NB-IoT

o Wi-Fi

o SIGFOX

o Wireline

o Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

o Others

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Technology

– Intelligent Transportation Management System

o Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

o Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

o Incident Detection System (IDS)

o Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

– Intelligent Management System

o Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System

o Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/Global Positioning System (GPS)

o Real-Time Traffic Management System

– Communication System

o Radio Network

o Emergency Network

o Data Network

– Monitoring System

o Traffic Measurement

o Weather Management

o Video Surveillance

– Others

