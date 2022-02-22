Welding Materials Market Size 2021 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the welding materials market. The welding materials market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the welding materials market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the welding materials market both globally and regionally.

The global welding materials market is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to a new study published. The report ?Welding Materials Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Fluxes & Wires, Electrode & Filler Materials); By Technology (Resistance Welding, ARC Welding, Ultrasonic Welding); By End-User, By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The increasing automation in various industrial processes, and use of welding materials in diverse applications such as construction, automotive, and aerospace among others is expected to support the market growth. Increasing use of welding materials in infrastructural development, and rising construction activities especially in the developing economies accelerates the market growth. Other driving factors include increasing investments in energy infrastructure, industrialization, improving aesthetics of welds, urbanization, and growing development of new filler metals to improve purity. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the welding materials industry during the forecast period.

Welding electrodes are developed from electrically conductive material, and are capable of conducting electric current to the weld. Consumable electrodes provide the filler metal of the weld puddle, and include welding wires, rods, plates, strips, wires and tapes, and combination electrodes. Consumable electrodes include a variety of metals and alloys such as steel, aluminum, titanium, and copper. Non-consumable electrodes include rods and electrodes used in resistance welding.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue during 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established industries such as manufacturing and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and increasing automation of industrial processes drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization and growth of construction industry further strengthen the welding materials industry in the region. The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, coupled with increasing infrastructure development in countries such as China, and Japan increases the adoption of welding materials in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Air Products And Chemicals, Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd., The Lincoln Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ador Welding Ltd., Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Fronius International GmbH, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Iwatani Corporation, and Colfax Corporation. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the welding materials market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the welding materials market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the welding materials market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the welding materials market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global Welding Materials market on the basis of type, technology, end user and region:

Welding Materials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Fluxes & Wires

Electrode & Filler Materials

Gases

Accessories

Others

Welding Materials Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Resistance Welding

Arc Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Others

Welding Materials End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive and Transportation

Power

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Welding Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

