Injection Molded Plastic Market Growth 2021, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the injection molded plastic market. The injection molded plastic market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the injection molded plastic market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the injection molded plastic market both globally and regionally.

The global injection molded plastic market is expected to reach more than USD 396.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period as per a new study released . The report “Injection Molded Plastic Market Size By Raw Material (Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), High density polyethylene (HDPE), Others); By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Others); By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2017 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

In 2017, During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead injection molded plastic market.

The tremendous growth in industries such as healthcare, packaging, automotive, construction and consumer goods have contributed in the growth for injection molded plastic market. The other driving factors such as lower labor cost, reduced wastage, material flexibility, introduction of lower labor cost have also contributed in the growth of the market. How-ever the factors such as concerns regarding environmental pollution, increase in demand for bio-based polymers are expected to restrict the growth of the market. Increase in demand from developing nations, technology advancement are expected to provide future opportunities to the injection molded plastic companies.

Injection molded plastic is used in many applications in automotive industry. It is used for manufacturing automotive interiors, exteriors, under hood applications, fueling framework, etc. Injection molded plastics are cost effective and hence used in almost all manufacturing automotive parts. Presently, it is also used as substitute for the metals, which offers lighter weight, provides rust resistance and reduce wear and tear in automotive parts.

Asia Pacific has the largest share in injection molded plastic market. It is also expected to lead the market through the forecasted period. In Asia-Pacific there are many emerging industries for healthcare, construction, packaging etc. There are many research and development activities carried in this market. The government has also amended favorable policies to accelerate the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industry further support market growth in the region. The other end-users applications for injection molded plastic are automotive, construction, packaging, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

The top companies for injection molded plastics are: E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, , LyondellBasell, Berry Plastics Group, Eastman Chemicals, , SABIC, INEOS Group, the Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corp and many others. The companies are continuously working on new product launches and are collaborating with other companies to increase the production and cater the growing need for injection molded plastic.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5324

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the injection molded plastic market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the injection molded plastic market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the injection molded plastic market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the injection molded plastic market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global injection molded plastic market on the basis of raw material, end-user, and region:

Injection Molded Plastic Raw Material Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

Injection Molded Plastic End-user Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

Injection Molded Plastic Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

