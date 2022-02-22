Greenhouse Film Market 2021 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the greenhouse film market. The greenhouse film market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the greenhouse film market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the greenhouse film market both globally and regionally.

The global greenhouse film market is estimated to show a substantial growth over the forecast period by 2026. The market growth was supported by various market determinants and expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period.

Greenhouse films are frames used to cover crops cultivated in the greenhouse. The greenhouse films are used to protect the plants from harsh and fluctuating weather conditions. There are various greenhouse films available in the market which are used based on type and requirement of crops.

The major drivers of the global greenhouse films market are increase in number of the global population, increasing urbanization, rising food demand globally, less usage of water in crop cultivation, enhanced crop quality, increasing focus of government organizations on agricultural sector, and many more related factors are boosting the market growth. Also, technological advancements in farming methods, rising demand for greenhouse protected cultivation are some growth opportunities present in the market during the forecast period. Whereas, additional expenditure and high labor cost restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the greenhouse film market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the greenhouse film market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the greenhouse film market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the greenhouse film market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The global greenhouse films market is bifurcated into various segments to understand the market from 360-degree. The market is segmented on the basis of:

Type

Width

Thickness

Application

These market segments are sub-segmented as:

Based on Type Segment: Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and Others

Based on Width Segment: 5M, 7M, 9M, and Others

Based in Thickness Segment: 80<200 microns, 200 microns and >200 microns

Based in Application Segment: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals and Others

In primary analysis, the Low-Density Polyethylene segment accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America accounted as highest revenue generated region and captured a major market share in 2018 in the greenhouse film market. The market growth was accelerated by growing urbanization and increasing population. Increasing demand for controlled environment to produce crops and technological advancements boost the regional market growth. Asia-Pacific accounted to grow at fastest-pace, owing to significant growth in population, technical expertise in agriculture sector and government participation in same in countries of Asia-Pacific support the regional growth in the market during the forecast period.

In the Greenhouse Film market research report, some of the major key players are profiled to understand the market scenarios. Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Essen Multipack Ltd., Central Worldwide Co., Ltd., Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co., Ltd., Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Agriplast SRL, Berry Global Group, Inc., Lumite, Inc., and The Dow Chemicals Company are companies profiled in the market research report. These companies adopt various competitive strategies to withhold the market position. Some of the strategies are:

Product Launches

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships

Collaborations

Joint Venture

Agreement

Many more

In the global greenhouse film market, no such strategies seem to be dominant. In 2017, Ginegar Plastic Products, signed an agreement to acquire 60% of the issued shares of Flextech, a company based in Italy. This acquisition will help Ginegar to find opportunities that will boost the company’s production capacity and help to increase its presence in other parts of the world.

The market research report consist of more detailed analysis of other chapters and its parts that include SWOT analysis, PEST analysis, PORTER’S Five Force Model and other economic tools to get insights from different points.

