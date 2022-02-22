Transparent Plastic Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the transparent plastic market. The transparent plastic market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the transparent plastic market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the transparent plastic market both globally and regionally.

The global transparent plastic market size is estimated to reach USD 177.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to a new study published .The report ?Transparent Plastic Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Rigid Transparent Plastic, Flexible Transparent Plastic), By Polymer Type (Polycarbonate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate), By End-User, By Region]: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the packaging segment dominated the global transparent plastic industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The diverse applications of transparent plastic in industries such as healthcare, construction, packaging, automotive, and consumer goods among others is expected to support the market growth. The demand for transparent plastic has improved significantly over the past few years owing to features such as improved shelf-life of packaged food products, and ease of customization. Other factors driving the transparent plastic industry include growing adoption of electric vehicles, development of bio-based transparent plastics, and rising demand from food & beverages industry for packaging solutions.

However, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution, and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging material are expected to restrict the market growth. Increasing demand from developing nations, recycling of PVC, and technological advancements are expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players operating in the transparent plastic industry.

PVC is an amorphous thermoplastic with properties such as high transparency, excellent mechanical properties and impact strength, and great resistance to chemicals and fire. Optical characteristics of clear PVC products include high light transmission, high clarity, and anti-glare surface. It is used in the construction sector for day lighting, greenhouse, and safety glazing applications. The packaging industry uses PVC for blister packs, cling films, clear wraps, whereas the healthcare sector uses it for bags, tubing, drips, connectors, and valves among others.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the transparent plastic industry in 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of emerging industries such as healthcare, construction, and packaging, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization, growing demand from packaged food and beverages and healthcare sectors, and growth of electronics industry in the region supports the market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the transparent plastic market report include BASF SE, PPG Industries, LG Chem, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Teijin Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and PolyOne Corporation. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the transparent plastic market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the transparent plastic market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the transparent plastic market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the transparent plastic market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The global transparent plastic market on the basis of type, polymer type, end-user and region:

Transparent Plastic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Rigid Transparent Plastic

Flexible Transparent Plastic

Transparent Plastic Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Polycarbonate

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Styrene Block Copolymers

Others

Transparent Plastic End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Others

Transparent Plastic Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

